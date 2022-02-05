Makers of Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming thriller drop gripping teaser

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The teaser of 'SR Kalyanamandapam' fame Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming thriller 'Sebastian PC524' is out now.



The intriguing teaser, which was unleashed on Saturday, introduces the hero, who is a police constable.



Suffering from a peculiar eye problem, the sickness lands the hero in major problems of his life. His night blindness is kept as a secret to himself, the hero continues his service in the police department.



'Sebastian PC524' is set in the backdrop of Madanapalle, a small town in Andhra Pradesh's Chittor District.



The teaser also hints at a major thriller aspect, which has been kept uncovered though.



With Ghibran's BGM, the teaser struck chords with the viewers, making it more interesting.



The comedy side in the teaser is well-received, as the buzz around the movie intensifies.



Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads opposite Kiran Abbavaram, the bilingual flick is set to hit screens on February 25.



Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, it is produced by Pramod and Raju on Jyovitha Cinemas and presented by Elite Entertainments.



--IANS

py/dc/ksk/