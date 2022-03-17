Majority in G-23 are not averse to Sonia's leadership

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) After issuing a statement on "collective" and "inclusive" leadership, Congress dissenters in the group have stated that they are not averse to Sonia Gandhi's leadership but removal of those responsible for party's loss is a must.



This is contrary to what Kapil Sibal had said about Gandhis stepping aside. Many have called it his personal view. The statement issued on Wednesday by the group does not mention removal of the Gandhi family which indicates that both the parties want an amicable solution to the problem. Vivek Tankha said: "This is not rebellion. The group wants that Congress organisation should be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in election process".



Congress dissenters, or the 'G-23' group seeking a sweeping overhaul in the party's functioning, met on Wednesday. After the meeting, the group issued a statement, which read: "We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all level... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative in 2024."



Some more leaders, including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur and Shankarsinh Vaghela joined in apart from original group.



Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.



The Congress president on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targetting the dissenters.



But on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi again appointed Ajay Maken to find out reason for poll losses in Punjab much to the discomfort of the dissenters and Punjab MPs who had criticised Maken, Sunil Jakhar and Navjot Singh Sidhu during a meeting with her.



The meeting was held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress.



On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.



"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it said.



