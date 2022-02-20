Major fire kills man in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A 72-year-old man was burnt to death after a major fire broke out in his house in the national capital's Najafgarh area, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.



The incident was reported at 1.48 a.m. According to the fire department, it took place at Krishna Vihar East, Khaira Road in Najafgarh.



At least two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.



"Fire engulfed domestic articles, beds, sofa and furniture. Fire fighters recovered a charred body of a male from one of the rooms of the house," said the fire department.



A senior police official said that the deceased who was burnt alive in the incident was identified as Mahender Yadav. His body has been sent to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital for autopsy.



The cause of the fire is not known yet.



Meanwhile, seven shanties were gutted in another fire incident which was reported in Mathura Road.



The fire department got a call at 3.51 a.m. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.



However, no one was hurt in the incident. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.



