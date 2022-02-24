Major fire breaks out at factory in Haryana's Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana), Feb 24 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a factory in the industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday and six fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were rushed to the spot on the request of the Haryana administration.



The fire occurred at Inox world Industries, Phase 5 in sector 53 of the Kundli industrial area in Sonipat.



Haryana fire fighters were trying to bring the fire under control and needed more engines and hence sought help from Delhi since the place is located on the Delhi-Haryana border.



The factory makes cutlery and other steel utensils.



"Delhi Fire Service has rushed 6 fire tenders for helping the Haryana fire service on the request of ADM/owner of the factory," said a fire official.



A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.



The rescue operation is going on.



Further details are awaited.



--IANS

