Majithia surrenders before trial court in Mohali

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday surrendered before a trial court in Mohali near here following directions of the Supreme Court.



Majithia applied for regular bail and the trial court started arguments over his bail plea, it is learnt.



The court, however, allowed the Special Investigation Team to interrogate Majithia for about an hour in the court complex.



A bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli had directed Majithia to surrender before the trial court after the Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. His interim bail had ended on Wednesday night.



Majithia, the brother-n-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, was in fray for the February 20 assembly polls from Amritsar (East).



In a 49-page FIR filed by the state police Crime Branch at the Mohali police station, the SAD leader has been booked under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act.



