Mahindra Group rides on Google Cloud to spur innovation

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Mahindra Group and Google Cloud on Thursday announced a new collaboration to drive innovation across the Groups multiple business units, including its core operations, customer-facing channels and employee experience.



As part of the collaboration, Mahindra Group's digital, data and Cloud Centre of Excellence, or Mahindra Digital Engine (MDE), will use Google Cloud's infrastructure and advanced data analytics technology to accelerate adoption of data and artificial intelligence to spur innovation.



"By utilising Google Cloud's best-in-class infrastructure and data capabilities, we can innovate faster for competitive differentiation, advance our enterprise sustainability goals, and strengthen our talent pool by attracting the best tech talent in the industry," said Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer, The Mahindra Group.



Mahindra Group will migrate its business-critical applications, including SAP S/4HANA, from its on-premises data centres to Google Cloud under the ‘RISE with SAP' programme, as well as its data warehouse and data lake.



The Group plans to fully migrate off its on-premises infrastructure over the next two to three years.



"Our multi-faceted, multi-year collaboration with Mahindra is a great example of the value we bring to customers and our unique ability to help them accelerate their digital transformation strategies, drive sustained business impact, and unlock long-term competitive advantage," said Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.



The Group will also tap the engineering prowess and the best practices of Google Cloud's Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and Dev SecOps practices.



Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries.



