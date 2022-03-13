Mahesh Babu to launch 'Mishan Impossible' trailer

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie 'Mishan Impossible' is gearing for its grand release soon.



Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who will next appear in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', will unveil the theatrical trailer of 'Mishan Impossible'.



It is reported that the makers had approached the 'Murari' actor to unveil the theatrical trailer of the movie as a part of the promotions.



The theatrical trailer of 'Mishan Impossible' will be unveiled by Mahesh Babu on March 15. The makers conveyed the same, through their social media websites.



'Mishan Impossible', the movie directed by the young filmmaker, Swaroop RSJ, is produced by Matinee Entertainment.



The movie also has Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakshan, and Jayateertha Molugu in lead roles. Having Mark K Robin's music, the movie will hit screens on April 1.



'Mishan Impossible' will mark Taapsee's return to the Telugu film industry after two years, her last Telugu film was the 2019 psychological thriller movie 'Game Over'.



--IANS

