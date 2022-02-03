Mahat Raghavendra, Sibi Sathyaraj among those who greet Simbu on b'day

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Calling Simbu the one person he could always look up to for guidance, actor Mahat Raghavendra on Thursday wished Silambarasan aka Simbu a very happy birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Mahat wrote, "To the person who I love a lot, and to the person who has always showered his love on me. To the friend who has always been the driving force and has seen my ups and downs.



"To the one person I can always look up for guidance and know he will only do what's best for me. To the prankster who pulls my leg and still watches out for me.



"Thank you for always being there and loving me unconditionally. Happy birthday macha! Here's to a lot more years of happiness and fun with you around."



Mahat Raghavendra was not the only one to wish the actor a happy birthday. Scores of Simbu fans and celebrities from the film industry too greeted the actor.



One other actor who wished Simbu was Sibi Sathyaraj, son of actor Sathyaraj.



Taking to Twitter, Sibi said: "Wishing my dear friend Silambarasan, who has always been a great moral support to me throughout my journey, a wonderful birthday. May your happiness and success be repeated in loop mode."



