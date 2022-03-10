Maharashtra: MVA sombre, BJP buoyant over poll results in 5 states

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders said the election results in the five states on Thursday would have no impact on Maharashtra while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) erupted in celebrations at the poll results.



Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said the poll results would not have any impact on the future of the MVA government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



"There will not be any impact here (Maharashtra)," Pawar said, reiterating the need for the non-BJP opposition parties in the country to unite and provide a credible alternative.



"I am not saying this will happen tomorrow. The Parliament session will resume on March 14. We will attend it for nearly a month. So we will sit together, discuss and decide the future course of action," the NCP supremo said.



Stating that the Punjab poll results have come as a shock to the ruling Congress there, Pawar felt the change (where the Aam Aadmi Party has swept the election) is not favourable even for the BJP.



"It is the AAP's governance in Delhi (under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) that has helped it in Punjab as the common man living in the national capital has accepted his party," he added.



Shiv Sena's Chief Spokesperson and MP, Sanjay Raut said no election results are final and the party will continue its political fight in the future.



"The BJP used money power, where we fell short and so we lost. Yet we (Shiv Sena) fought Uttar Pradesh and Goa in our own way. Our fight will continue," Raut added.



Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said it should learn to "digest both victory and defeat" and work in a democratic manner, serving the interests of the people and the country.



Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said the people's verdict "must be accepted by all", adding that though the results belied their expectations, they would not be disheartened.



"We had gone to the elections with people's issues such as high inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, but all these fell by the wayside. We will continue our fight as the BJP is trying to destroy democracy and sell the country," Patole added.



The BJP leaders, including State Party President Chandrakant Patil, Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) and others welcomed the poll results in the four states and attributed it to the "pro-people" and "pro-development" agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Party activists erupted in gusty celebrations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other cities as the poll results showing the BJP on a winning streak in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur emerged by Thursday evening with dancing, sound of drums, distribution of sweetmeats and throwing 'gulal' (colours).



--IANS

