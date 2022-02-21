Maha makes strong pitch for Marathi as 'Classical Language'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) A day after dispatching 4,000 postcards to President Ram Nath Kovind, Maharashtra on Monday made a strong pitch to the Centre to accord the status of 'Classical Language' for Marathi by February 27 - celebrated as Marathi Language Day.



Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai went to New Delhi and called on Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and discussed the long-pending issue with him.



"We have submitted a letter and a booklet to him detailing how the state government has completed all the formalities and why Marathi deserves to be given the status of a 'Classical Language' at the earliest," he said.



Desai said that Reddy was extremely open to the suggestion and even conveyed that there is no doubt that Marathi deserves the honour.



