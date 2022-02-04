Maha: Nitesh Rane remanded to 14-day judicial custody (Ld)

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Feb 4 (IANS) Spelling some relief, a Sindhudurg Court on Friday remanded BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and his aide Rakesh Parab to 14-day judicial custody in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged against them and others.



Nitesh Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, had surrendered before the court on Wednesday following which he was sent to two-day police custody.



On Friday afternoon, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat sought extension of the police custody by another eight days, citing that the accused (Nitesh Rane) was required to be taken to Pune for investigation to confirm the financial angle in the case and other aspects.



However, defence lawyers Satish Maneshinde and S. Desai strongly objected to this, arguing that though Nitesh Rane was in police custody for two days, there was no progress in the probe, and sought judicial remand.



Shortly after the court rejected the prosecution's plea and granted judicial custody to Nitesh Rane (and Parab), his lawyers moved a bail application before the court.



The Sindhudurg Sessions Court has now posted the bail plea for further hearing on Saturday morning.



A total of eight accused, including Nitesh Rane, have so far been arrested in the case involving the murderous attack on a Shiv Sena activist, Santosh M. Parab, in December 2018 in Kankavali town, the citadel of the Rane family.



Nitesh Rane has denied his involvement in the case, and termed it as ‘political vendetta'.



--IANS

qn/arm