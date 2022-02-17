Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor recreate their 'Raja' chemistry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit along with actor Sanjay Kapoor will be seen together recreating the iconic steps of the song 'Akhiyaan Milaoon' and 'Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka' from their film 'Raja' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.



They are appearing as celebrity guests to promote their web series 'The Fame Game'.



In conversation host Kapil Sharma, Sanjay shared how he came to the show after practicing the dance steps for the songs. As he thought he might have forgotten the choreography, but Madhuri will remember each dance move.



He says: "To tell you the truth, I learnt the steps and came. I knew I had to dance with ma'am. She (Madhuri Dixit) would remember the choreography, but I will definitely forget it. So, I have watched the video 10 to 20 times before coming here."



Sanjay also shares how he was ready at the word go when he heard that Madhuri Dixit would play his wife in 'The Fame Game': "Before the director completed his sentence I sat in the car and said, 'let's go!'"



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



