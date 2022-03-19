MSc student dies in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) In an unfortunate incident, an MSc student died in a road accident while his friend got critically injured after the Royal Enfield motorcycle they were riding toppled.



The student reportedly died during treatment, the police said.



The deceased has been identified as Devyanshi Anand, 22, a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Her father works with the Delhi Police.



The student was pursuing her MSc from a college in Mahendragarh in Haryana.



According to the police, the accident took place near Sector 44 on Friday evening, when the victim and her friend, Sparsh Jain, who was driving the bike, were on their way back home. The Bullet skidded at a sharp curve and the duo fell on the road.



"The victim's head hit the footpath while the bike rider also suffered serious injuries. The duo was rushed to a private hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver. The woman died in the incident while Sparsh is undergoing treatment," Rajender Singh, the investigating officer, told IANS.



