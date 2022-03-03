MP's house abduction case: Delhi police to send 'strong' letter to Telangana counterpart

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Police will write a "strongly worded" letter to its Telangana counterpart for taking away four people from a former parliamentarian's residence in the national capital 'without informing the local police', official sources said on Thursday.



"A strongly worded letter will be sent to the concerned state as they have not followed the due procedure," official sources told IANS.



The Delhi Police had lodged a case on Tuesday on a complaint of former Telangana MP A.P. Jithender Reddy where he had alleged that four people at his residence in Delhi were abducted by some unidentified men.



Confirming the incident, Delhi Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa had earlier informed IANS that a complaint was received at the South Avenue police station regarding the matter in which it was mentioned that four people who were staying at MP flat no. 105 South Avenue were taken away by some unknown persons.



Nalwa said, of the four people, three were guests of the former parliamentarian, while the fourth person, Tilak Thapa, was his driver.



The former Telangana MP also conveyed the information through social media that his personal driver Tilak Thapa and social activist Ravi Munnur were kidnapped on Monday night. He also shared the CCTV footage of the incident.



Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code. However, on Wednesday, it was found that it was not abduction and Telangana Police had taken those four people away while investigating an attempt to murder case.



"The Telangana police have violated the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Delhi Police have taken the matter very seriously," sources said, adding the matter is currently being discussed at higher levels.



