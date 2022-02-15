MP's 'Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath' to educate farmers on chemical-free farming

Bhopal, Feb 15 (IANS) In an effort to create awareness among the farmers about the sustainable and chemical-free farming, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has set up an exhibition centre called -- 'Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.



This Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath is a moving replica of Pune-based sustainable farming and rural entrepreneurship centre, which has been conceptualised to inform farmers about globally acclaimed sustainable, natural, chemical-free farming methods, along with holistic development of soil and more. It will also inform farmers about the appropriate market linkages, post-harvest technologies and policies related to agriculture and allied businesses.



The centre has been built to achieve holistic development and fight against the agrarian crisis. It aims to strengthen the farmers' economy by imparting education on sustainable agriculture practices and to achieve everlasting sustainable farms. The system was inaugurated by Union agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.



The exhibition has been set up to demonstrate the worth of sustainable farming from the grassroots level. It will touch base on points, for instance, what crops and when to grow them, how to grow their produce with the various available natural resources in their farm, market linkage.



As per the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, this is the first such kind of initiative in the country and in coming months, the Rath will travel across the villages of India and spend 3-4 days at every location.



Tomar said, "The initiative will help farmers in India to become sustainable with the use of modern farming techniques. Gwalior is the first place where this exhibition has been set up and in the coming days it will reach across the country."



Meanwhile, Tomar also congratulated the Pune-based The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF) team, which is the main unit behind the setting up of the exhibition centre in Gwalior.



