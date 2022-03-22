MP govt to set up luxurious old-age home with nominal rates

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a luxurious old-age home for senior citizens in Bhopal by the end of this year. It would be a government-owned old-age home, which would be available at nominal rates.



The government claimed that it would be a first it's kind of old-age home, which will be equipped with luxurious facilities for the inmates. The building will be designed in such a manner that the senior citizens will feel relaxed.



It would function under the supervison of the social justice department of the state government, though the management of the old-age home would be handed over to a private firm.



The department claimed that the building where the old-age home would be set up is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in Bhopal.



A senior official in the social and justice department said that it would be a pilot project, which is likely to made operational by December this year. If it gets good response from the people, the same facility would be provided in some other district in the future.



"There are so many well-equiped old-age homes in the country, which are either run by NGOs or private firms. But here it would be introduced by the state government for senior citizens who can pay the charges," said Prateek Hejala, principal secretary in social justice department.



Charges will be fixed as per the facilities demanded by the inmates.



As per the 2011 Census, Madhya Pradesh had more than 57 lakh senior citizens.



--IANS

