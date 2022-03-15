MP govt to launch veterinary care units for medical assistance to animals

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to constitute mobile veterinary units on the lines of '108' ambulance service in the state to provide medical assistance to animals at the doorstep.



The state cabinet has approved the proposal for this on Tuesday. These veterinary units (van) will function on the lines of the 108 services, which will have a veterinarian, an assistant and a driver will be deputed on these vans.



According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, each mobile unit comprising a doctor and assistant will be available on phone call. "The government has decided to form mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals. These units will function on the lines of the 108 services. A veterinarian, an assistant and a driver will be deputed on these vans," the minister said.



He further said that to ensure the smooth functioning of the veterinary units across the state, the government has also decided to set up district and ward levels committees to monitor the scheme.



"Every block will have at least one such van. Bigger blocks will be provided with at least two units. A three-tier system will be put in place at state-district and block level to operationalise the mobile veterinary care concept," Mishra elaborated.



In another decision, the cabinet also decided to handover the work of Ram Van Gaman Path to the state culture department to implement the scheme from the religious endowments department.



The cabinet also sanctioned posts for starting various offices in Niwadi and Agar districts of the state, including forest, PHE, food and public relation department among others.



--IANS

pd/shs