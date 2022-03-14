MP cops to get leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files' with family

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) After making Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government announced on Monday that police personnel willing to watch the film will be granted leave from office.



The state government has directed Madhya Pradesh DGP Pradesh Sudhir Saxena to grant leave to the cops willing to watch 'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.



A directrion in this regard was issued by Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday.



Talking to the reporters here, Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, said, "I have told the DGP to grant leave to police personnel willing to watch the film with their family members."



On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced to make the film tax-free in the state, joining four other BJP ruled states -- Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tripura.



--IANS

