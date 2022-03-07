M2 Silicon Chip evidence spotted ahead of Apple event

San Francisco, March 7 (IANS) The evidence of the M2 chip for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Macs has been spotted ahead of Apple's event on Tuesday.



Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter said a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU across multiple Macs on the latest macOS beta, reports MacRumors.



The M2 chip will feature enhanced performance and will be comparatively less power-hungry.



Since the M1 chip revolutionised the computer industry. One can expect Apple to incorporate the M2 chip in its redesigned MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.



In addition to this, Apple might also upgrade the Mac mini.



The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the M1 chip in November 2020 and has since introduced more powerful iterations of the chip, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max.The company is also expected to reveal a new iPhone SE and refreshed iPad Air.



The new iPhone SE is expected to start at $300 and have the A15 Bionic SoC at the helm, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined his "predictions" for the new iPhone SE, reports GSMArena.



Kuo says the upcoming iPhone will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours - white, black, and red.



