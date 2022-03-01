Low-calorie and vegan chocobars

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) In the midst of a worldwide shift toward healthier and more mindful eating, The Brooklyn Creamery, a leading healthy ice cream brand, has added four new flavours to their already extensive line of dairy and non-dairy low-calorie chocobars.







The low-calorie ice-cream bars have 89-99 calories per serve and no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners or colours, and are aimed at the country's urban, young, health-conscious, and progressive-minded individuals who want to enjoy and 'feel good' by subscribing to a more mindful lifestyle. In addition, they contain 60% less fat than other premium ice creams! The two new flavours that are being introduced are:



. Soho Berry: Berry lovers, it's time to delight your taste buds with this low-cal Soho Berry chocobar. Soho Berry ice cream is coated in smooth white chocolate and topped with crunchy strawberry bits to give you a fun surprise in every bite! (Contains 89 calories per serve, 60 per cent lower fat and no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colours)



. Chocoholic: Made for the true chocolate lover - rich, sinful dark chocolate ice cream is coated with an indulgent, premium dark chocolate coating to give you a mind-blowing experience in every bite! Sounds good, doesn't it? (Contains 99 calories per serve, 60 per cent lower fat and no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colours)



The 'guilt-free and healthy' ice cream brand is also well-known for its extremely popular vegan ice cream line. Their vegan chocolate bars are ideal for anyone who does not consume milk. They are completely dairy-free, have 99-109 calories, no added sugar, no preservatives, and no artificial sweeteners or colours. TBC uses coconut milk instead of dairy milk to give the ice cream that rich and creamy texture that customers know and love! The two new flavours are as follows:



. Vegan Acai Berry Banana: This is truly a treat to behold. Vegan Acai Berry Banana ice cream is dipped in premium dark chocolate and topped with delightfully crunchy cacao nibs. This combination packs a strong superfood punch as Acai Berry, Banana and Cacao Nibs are all considered to be superfoods with great health benefits! (Contains 99 calories per serve, is 100 per cent dairy-free and contains no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colours)



. Vegan Chocolate Therapy: Indulgent milk chocolate ice cream (yes - it's vegan milk chocolate!), is coated with premium dark chocolate and topped with crunchy cacao nibs to give you the best of both chocolate worlds! It is such a rich chocolate experience, even non-vegans won't be able to stop themselves from digging in. (Contains 109 calories per serve, is 100 per cent dairy-free and contains no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colours)



Speaking on the launch, Shivaan Ghai, Business Director at The Brooklyn Creamery, said, "Our customers kept telling us how much they loved our chocobars. So we decided to give them more! Not just one more, but four new exciting flavours with all-new chocolate coatings. This is the first time we have used white chocolate as a coating - a unique concept that not many other brands in India have in their portfolio - whether their products are healthy or not! We are confident that our meticulously and mindfully-crafted chocobars will entice customers across the country and give them the satisfaction of indulging, without compromising on their health goals."



