Looking to become famous through Prime Volleyball League, says Bengaluru Torpedoes' Rohith

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) The Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the fourth fixture of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.



Speaking ahead of their first match in the season, Bengaluru Torpedoes' Rohith P said, "I am really excited to play my first match in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. Our team has been practicing together for a while and we have a good mix of experience and youth in our side. We have the team to put up good performances in the tournament."



The Middle Blocker added that he is looking to become popular through the Prime Volleyball League. "Volleyball isn't as popular as cricket in India and volleyball players aren't that famous. With the Prime Volleyball League being broadcast on television, the audience can see us in action and start to recognize who we are. That way we have a chance to become popular. We are hoping that we become famous players one day."



Speaking about the challenges he has faced in his career, Rohith P said, "My shoe size is 13, but I had to wear shoes of size 12 for a long time because that was the highest shoe size available in India. I didn't know that there are shoes of size 13 as well for a long time. After I started working for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, I started asking my friends who lived abroad to send shoes of size 13 to me here. And whenever I travel abroad for tournaments, I buy 4-5 pairs of shoes not just for myself, but for a few other players as well."



Kochi Blue Spikers' Deepesh Kumar Sinha expressed that his team will look to bounce back after going down 4-1 to Hyderabad Black Hawks in their last match.



"We were quite confident about our chances before our first match against Hyderabad Black Hawks. We all put in our 100 percent but unfortunately, we couldn't be on the right side of the result. However, the confidence is still high within the group and we will try to better our performance in the next game."



