Logitech G435 a youthful gaming headphones under Rs 10K

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Logitech G, a sub-brand of Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech known for products such as gaming mice, headsets, and keyboards has brought a new gaming gaming headset to the Indian market.





The ‘Logitech G435' headset offers comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun colour options and multi-platform support for Rs 7,495.



The new G435 wireless headset comes in three colour variations, in black and neon yellow, blue and raspberry, and off-white and lilac colours.



We used the headset (off-white) for around a week and here is what we think about the latest accessory.



The headset allows gamers to show off their individual style and personality.



The G435 sports little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.



The hearable has only four buttons in total, including the power button, a mic mute button and the volume up and down buttons.



The foam on ear cups are comfortable and we did not face any issues with them during long gaming sessions or listening to music for a couple of hours while travelling.



The Logitech G435 headphones are certified CarbonNeutral, which essentially implies that the headphones use recycled plastic



This headset weighs 165 grams and is ultra-lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day.



G435 fits a wide range of people, but its design has been optimised for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.



It can connect wirelessly to a PC or PlayStation console via its USB dongle, and to a phone, tablet, or other devices via a low-latency Bluetooth connection.



Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beam-forming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beam-forming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying the user's voice.



The headphones also include left and right braille indicators on the headset.



They are compatible with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound. Over all these headphones have an accurate sound profile.



The company claims that the G435 Lightspeed can run for 18 hours on a single charge and during our usage we were able to use the headset for almost 15 hours on a single charge.



The headset has a USB Type-C port for charging, and it takes around two hours to charge fully.



Conclusion: These headphones are targeted at young gamers. In terms of looks or performance, it scores a really decent mark. With the launch of this latest headset, the company is targeting those who were initially not able to find a perfect pair of headphones under Rs 10,000.



