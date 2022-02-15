Lithuania scraps self-isolation requirement for all arrivals

Vilnius, Feb 15 (IANS) Lithuania lifted the Covid-19-related self-isolation requirement for all arrivals in the country, including from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), the Ministry of Health here said.



Previously, self-isolation was mandatory for arrivals from outside the EEA who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or acquired immunity by recovering from the disease.



On Monday, the Ministry moved all countries of the world to the yellow list, which means that all arrivals now have to fill out a passenger questionnaire and present a document proving that they meet one of three conditions: they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, have been infected in the past, or have a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test, reports Xinhua news agency.



Those who are neither vaccinated nor recovered will need to take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test within 72 hours before the arrival or an antigen test within 48 hours and show the negative test result to the carrier.



Those travelling by private transport can bring a negative test result with them or they can get tested on arrival in Lithuania, in which case they must register for a test within 24 hours and pay for it.



The Lithuanian government recommends that all travellers take precautionary measures throughout their journey, including wearing medical masks, maintaining a safety distance, avoiding gatherings, washing hands frequently and not travelling if they have cold symptoms.



