Liquor licence case: Wankhede gets interim protection from arrest till Feb 28

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former NCB Mumbai Zone Director Sameer Wankhede till February 28 in connection with the liquor licence case.



The case pertains to Wankhede furnishing wrong details about his birth for getting a liquor licence.



The Maharashtra government didn't tell the court whether they were going to take coercive action against Wankhede or not.



On February 20, at around 8 p.m., the Thane Police had filed an FIR against Wankhede at Kopri Police Station, post which he moved the High Court.



"Wankhede is the owner of Sadguru Family Restaurant and Bar, which is situated in Vasi. On October 29, 1997, the licence to serve liquor at the bar was obtained. Wankhede allegedly furnished fake information regarding his date of birth. At the time when the liquor licence was obtained, Wankhede was 17 years and 11 months old, whereas to get the liquor licence one should be a major," a Thane police source said.



In November, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had levelled allegations against Sameer Wankhede.



He had said that in Vasi area of Navi Mumbai, Sameer ran a restaurant and a bar, but he got the licence to serve liquor by furnishing false information.



Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had said that an FIR should be lodged against Nawab Malik. The Commission had said that it was Wankhede who was being harassed.



Now, the row has escalated as Wankhede has been booked by Thane Police.



