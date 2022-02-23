LinkedIn global initiative to nurture 200 creators in India

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Wednesday said its global Creator Accelerator Programme, a 10-week initiative to support 200 creators in growing their communities on the platform, is now available in India.



India is LinkedIn's second market to roll out the programme, after its launch in the US in September last year.



The 10-week, incubator-style programme will provide creators with coaching, recognition, resources and a financial grant to bring their ideas to life, the company said in a statement.



"By equipping a diverse range of voices with the right resources, the Creator Accelerator Programme aims to help members unlock greater business opportunities with the content they're making and the conversations they're sparking," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager at LinkedIn.



Leading LinkedIn creators Ankur Warikoo, Radhika Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, and Nuseir Yassin have come on board as mentors on the programme.



The Creator Accelerator Programme is part of LinkedIn's $25 million commitment to creators globally.



As part of this programme, the selected 200 creators will get support and access to LinkedIn's Community Management team, educational workshops, creator-to-creator networking opportunities, access to rich tools and resources, and mentorship opportunities.



The creators will be shortlisted on the basis of their ability to build passionate communities, unique content and spark discussions around a variety of professional topics such as skills, future of work and mental health.



"There's a lot of potential to stand out on LinkedIn and turn your content into your next opportunity," said Warikoo.



Applications are open till March 16, and the final cohort of 200 creators will be announced in the coming months, said the company.



