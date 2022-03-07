Lindsey Collins on having an all-female team for 'Turning Red'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Producer Lindsey Collins is quite excited about having an all-female team for her movie 'Turning Red'.



Lindsey Collins said: "I've actually been surrounded by incredibly talented women throughout my career at Pixar, so it's not necessarily surprising that we landed this team, um, but it was really exciting."



"We all had to learn to embrace-you guessed it-our own awkward and awesome 13-year-old versions of ourselves. I'm still figuring out how to embrace that awesome 13-year-old version of myself. The truth is, actually, I can't say for certain if being led by, um, all women had a kind of tangible, or quantifiable effect on the movie we made, or how we made it," she added.



'Turning Red' is a story of 13-year-old Mei Lee and her biggest weakness triggered by her emotions that turn her into a giant Red Panda.



The film has been penned by Domee Shi and Julia Cho and produced by Lindsey Collins. The film's characters have been voiced by the likes of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Orion Lee, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong, and others.



'Turning Red' will be released on March 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.



