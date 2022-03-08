Lilly Singh to star in 'Muppets' series about Electric Mayhem band

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh will be seen starring in a new series about the beloved Muppets musical group The Electric Mayhem Band.



Disney Plus has ordered a new series about the beloved Muppets musical group The Electric Mayhem Band, Variety has learned.



The series, titled "The Muppets Mayhem" will follow the the band as they try to record their first ever album. Lilly will star as Nora, the human junior A&R executive tasked with managing The Electric Mayhem band. The band consists of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet.



'The Goldbergs' creator Adam F. Goldberg developed the series along with Bill Barretta ('The Muppets', 'Muppets Haunted Mansion') and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. Goldberg and Barretta also executive produce, with Yorkes co-executive producing.



Michael Bostick and Kris Eber also executive produce along with David Lightbody of 'The Muppets' Studio and Leigh Slaughter. ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio will produce.



"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.



"We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."



Lilly first rose to prominence for her YouTube channel, which currently has nearly 15 million subscribers. She also hosted the NBC late-night series 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', which ran for two seasons.



As an actress, she most recently starred in Season 2 of "Dollface" at Hulu and has previously appeared on shows like 'The Simpsons', 'Medical Police', and the HBO TV movie version of 'Fahrenheit 451'.



In film, she has appeared in projects like 'Bad Moms' and starred in and executive produced the documentary 'A Trip to Unicorn Island', which documented her 27-city world tour.



"Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff," said Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature.



"Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn't be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together."



This is the latest Muppets project to be set up at Disney Plus. The streamer previously released the Halloween special 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' in October 2021, while the short-form series 'Muppets Now' was released in July 2020. Adam Horowtiz, Edward Kitsis, and Josh Gad were originally meant to create a new Muppets series set just after the events of the film "The Muppets Take Manhattan" but that show was scrapped before being ordered to series.



"We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They've been entertaining audiences since ‘The Muppet Show,' which debuted 45 years ago, so it's wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles," said Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.



