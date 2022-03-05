Light rain/snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) Weather remained partly cloudy on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with periods of sunshine as the Met Department has predicted light rain/snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours.



"Light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Another Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the two UTs between March 6 and 7 under whose influence, widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur," a Met Department official told IANS.



On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.4.



Drass in Ladakh region had minus 16.5, Leh minus 6 and Kargil minus 11.9 as the night's lowest temperature, while Jammu city recorded 10.5, Katra 10.7, Batote 5.4, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 3.1 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.



