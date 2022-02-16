Light rains likely in eastern parts of MP

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) Some eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive light rains on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.



A spell of rain is expected in isolated area of Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli districts.



According to the IMD office Bhopal, in the last 24 hours, Satna is the only district in the state to have experienced rain. The rain likely to occur during the afternoon hours.



There is a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat resulting in moisture incursion and cloud in the state and therefore rain is expected in some areas.



Bhopal-based meteorologists said apart from this system the state would also have impact of western disturbance around February 18.



Overall, the day and the night temperature in the state remained slightly above the normal mark, with respite from cold.



The minimum temperature in the capital city Bhopal was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum was pedgged at 27.7 degrees.



Clear sky and dry weather is likely in Bhopal with day and night temperatures hovering around 26 degrees and 14 degrees respectively, while average wind speed will be 16kmph.



While the overall lower temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at 8 degree celsius in Nowgaon under Chhatarpur district.



