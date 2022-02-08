Light rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The national capital is expected to receive light rain towards the end of Tuesday even as clouds hovered over the city in morning hours.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the day proceeds, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.



A minimum temperature of 11.5 degree Celsius was recorded this morning at the Safdarjung observatory.



As per morning update, the city had relative humidity of 90 per cent.



The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.



The city observed sunrise at 7.05 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.07 p.m.



Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 211 for PM10 and 104 for PM2.5.



As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.



The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.



Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.



