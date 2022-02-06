Libya calls for imposing preventive measures in public areas

Tripoli, Feb 6 (IANS) The National Centre for Disease Control of Libya has called on competent authorities to impose preventive measures against Covid-19 in public areas amid surging cases.



The centre also recommended launching nation-wide awareness campaigns against the virus, particularly in eastern and southern Libya, reports Xinhua news agency.



It urged the authorities to provide more support to the isolation centres to increase their capacity, and called for launching mobile vaccination campaigns to vaccinate as many people as possible.



A total of 445,876 cases have been reported nationwide with 397,291 recoveries and 6,052 deaths, the centre said.



Up to 2,057,141 people have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose while 1,016,493 have received two, and 29,644 have got a booster shot.



Last month, the centre announced that the country has officially entered into the fourth wave of the pandemic, as infections increased significantly.



On December 29, 2021, Libyan health authorities identified the country's first cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.



--IANS

ksk/

