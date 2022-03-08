Let's be the best of ourselves professionally: Anushka Shetty's Women's Day wish

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Anushka Shetty, who has earmarked a space for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday asked women to be the best they could - professionally, physically, mentally, emotionally and soulfully-- in an Instagram post on Women's Day.



Taking to Instagram to wish all the women a happy International Women's Day, Anushka said, "Happy Women's Day to all of you out there. Embrace and love yourself for who you truly are.



"Each one of us are unique. Let's be the best of ourselves -- professionally, physical, mentally, emotionally, soulfully…. Stop running behind what's outside...Life is fragile and cherish and grow the person you are within."



The actress also took time to thank the men in her post.



"PS: and thank you to all the men out there… Be it your father, brother, son, friend husband, partner who make us feel special, supported, loved in their own small and big way."



--IANS

