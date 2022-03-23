Leopard cub found dead in Pilibhit Reserve

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), March 23 (IANS) The carcass of a female leopard cub, about three months old, was found near the Mala forest range office under the wildlife division' on the Pilibhit - Madhotanda road.



Forest officials suspect that the cub, separated from its mother, was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The autopsy report said the cause of death was a spinal fracture.



A case has been registered against an unidentified person under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.



Naveen Khandelwal, divisional forest officer of Pilibhit tiger reserve (PTR), said the autopsy was carried out at the PTR headquarters by a panel of three veterinary surgeons.



A senior project officer of the 'World Wide Fund for Nature (India) Naresh Kumar, and a biologist of the Wildlife Trust of India, Aman Bhatia, were also present at the time of autopsy, he said.



A mature leopardess had been spotted in the rural belt near PTR's Mala forest range a few days ago. The dead cub could be its offspring, he added.



--IANS

