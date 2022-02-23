Lebanon eases Covid measures for travellers

Beirut, Feb 23 (IANS) Lebanese authorities have announced that inbound travellers would be exempted from PCR tests if they have received their last Covid-19 vaccine shots within six months.



Considering the recent decrease in the daily Covid-19 cases in the country, Health Minister Firas Abiad announced the decision at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Minister added that they have enough vaccines to fulfil the goal of raising the vaccination rate from 40 to 60 per cent before the summer season begins.



In the last 24 hours, Lebanon reported 3,978 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections to 1,053,252.



The country's death toll stood at 10,007.



