Lebanon, Algeria ink deals on criminals extradition, judicial cooperation

Beirut, Feb 27 (IANS) Lebanon and Algeria have signed two legal agreements on the extradition of criminals and judicial cooperation in the criminal field, the National News Agency reported.



The agreements constitute "a fruitful beginning of cooperation to boost ties between the two countries," Lebanese Justice Minister, Henri Khoury said on Saturday, adding "future bilateral agreements will develop for the benefit of the two countries."



For his part, Algerian Justice Minister, Abdul Rashid Tabbi said the signed agreements provide a comprehensive framework that will protect the two countries from criminal threats, Xinhua news agency reported.



Tabbi also called for Arab justice Ministries to finance a fund created for the support of Lebanese judges amid the current economic crisis in the country.



Arab justice Ministers and diplomats gathered on Saturday in Lebanon to attend an award ceremony of the best doctoral thesis in the Arab world in the field of law and justice.



