Lebanese migrants rose by 346% in 2021: Report

Beirut, Feb 10 (IANS) The number of Lebanese migrants increased by 346 percent to 79,134 in 2021 from 17,721 in 2020, a report said.



The year 2021 witnessed the largest number of Lebanese migrants during the past five years, reported the quarterly online magazine The Monthly, affiliated with Information International, a research centre in Lebanon.



The magazine attributed the remarkable increase in migration to the deteriorating living conditions in Lebanon, where proper public services are becoming scarce, including electricity, water, transportation, in addition to the rising prices, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.



Lebanon has been going through the worst financial crisis in its history.



More than 70 per cent of the population are living under the poverty line, according to a UN report unveiled in September 2021.



