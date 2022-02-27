Lebanese PM calls for Arab countries' support to overcome crisis

Beirut, Feb 27 (IANS) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on countries in the Arab world to help Lebanon overcome its unprecedented crisis, the Council of Ministers said in a statement.



He made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with visiting Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit at the Grand Serail, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We are waiting for our Arab brothers to stand by Lebanon and spare our country the dangers by helping us bear the burdens that have exceeded our capabilities," the statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying.



Mikati added that his government is trying to solve Lebanon's multiple problems, but needs the great support of Arab countries.



For his part, Aboul-Gheit said Lebanon has taken a great role in the region in sparing no efforts to support every activity that enriches joint Arab action in all fields.



Lebanon is going through its worst financial crisis as the government has been incapable of adopting practical solutions because of differences among political parties on issues, such as the investigation into the Beirut port blasts and the diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries.



