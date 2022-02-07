LeT terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Awantipore (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) A terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Awatipore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday and has been identified as a resident of the district, officials said.



Police said based on a specific input generated by the local police, a raid was conducted by a small team at Nambal area of Awantipora. During raid, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the meantime, reinforcement of the army's 42 RR immediately reached at the encounter site.



"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter," police said.



He has been identified as Irfan Ahamd Sheikh, resident of Karemabad Pulwama, and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.



"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks," police said.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol was recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.



A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.



