LeT terrorist arrested from J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, in Bandipora district, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorist in Aloosa area of Bandipora, a special checkpoint was established by joint parties of police, 26 Assam Rifles and the CRPF.



"During checking, a suspicious person was seen approaching the checkpoint and on being challenged by the joint parties, the person tried to flee towards the nearby orchards however, the alert personnel chased and apprehended him," a police official said.



He has been identified as Danish Ahmed Shah alias Haris, resident of Ellahipora.



Incriminating materials, such as arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol and a grenade was recovered from his possession.



"During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he was working at the behest of LeT handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Malik (A/P in Pakistan) and the said arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Lashkar conduits. It was also learnt that he had been recruited as a hybrid terrorist by (now eliminated) Lashkar terrorist Ashiq War and after his death in 2019, he was subsequently handled by terrorist Fayaz War," police said.



Police said that it has further came to light that he was currently arranging travel documents to travel Pakistan for seeking specialised training of arms and ammunition.



"He is also suspected to be involved in assisting the recent attacks in Bandipora and investigation about the matter is under way," police said.



A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.



--IANS

zi/vd



