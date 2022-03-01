LeT militant associate held in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, March 1 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate in Srinagar district.



Police said a militant associate was arrested along with ten magazines of AK-47 rifle in Sanatnagar area of Srinagar city.



"The arrested person is associated with the LeT outfit as per the preliminary investigation. Further details are emerging", police said.



