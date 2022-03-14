LeT man involved in soldier's murder arrested in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, March 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that they have arrested one LeT terror associate who was involved in the murder of an army soldier in Budgam district on March 11, 2022.



Police said, "Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder. One terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other 3 LeT #terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law: IGP Kashmir".



The soldier working with the J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment was posted in Jammu and had come home on leave when he was killed.



Police said earlier that it was being investigated whether the soldier's murder was a terror crime or an act of personal vengeance.



Police on Sunday had arrested the killer of a CRPF trooper who was killed on Saturday in Shopian district by the militants.



