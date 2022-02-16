Lavrov discuss Russia's security concerns with Blinken over phone

Moscow, Feb 16 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Russia's security concerns during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.



Lavrov stressed the necessity of continuing the efforts, as agreed upon by President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden, to cooperate on Russia's security proposals submitted to the US and the NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.



Lavrov underlined the unacceptability of the aggressive rhetoric by Washington and its allies, and called for a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia, particularly the indivisibility of security.



The top diplomats also discussed the schedule for upcoming meetings at various levels.



--IANS

int/shs