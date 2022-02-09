Laughy Paul talks about his upcoming romantic track 'Tere Bin Soniya'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Dancer and actor Laughy Paul, who predominantly works in Tamil films and was also seen in songs like 'Tenu Apna Bana Lena',' Mann Qaafirana', now will appear in the track 'Tere Bin Soniya' which is set to release.



Talking about the song he says: "'Tere Bin Soniya' is my next Bollywood music video after 'Mann Qaafirana' which was released worldwide by Ultra Bollywood. This song's music is done and sung by none other than Allen KP whose Marathi film 'Faas' released recently.



"This song is a romantic melody with a great story. This song is produced by Santosh Pote and Allen. Lyrics are given by Sony G and female vocals by singer Ishita Mitra. Actress Archana Singh Rajput has featured with me in the song. Director Avinash Kolte has done a great job."



Sharing his shooting experience he says: "The shooting experience of 'Tere Bin Soniya' was full of immense joy but at the same time difficult and challenging too. The shoot of this song is done at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the border of India and Pakistan meets. It was a huge challenge for me, and the whole team due to massive changes in climate, temperature, food and water. Especially the temperature, as it was extremely hot when we shot in the desert.



"And as it's the border, many precautions and restrictions were followed which made the whole shoot more thrilling and challenging. I had a good time shooting with the talented unit. Also, serial actor Nilesh Bade has his appearance in the song. My co-actor Archana, such a talented, humble and loving person she is, it's our first work together but it didn't feel so."



He concludes: "The song will be launched worldwide this February. I am sure my people and lovers will surely love it, hear it and will enjoy this song with their loved ones."



--IANS

ila/kr