Last minute efforts, BJP workers trying to bring out voters to polling booth

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) As the polling for 58 assembly constituencies is underway in western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has activated its booth management mechanism to bring out voters to the polling booths.



At 4 a.m. in the morning, BJP's booth management system activated with a call to party polling agents, 'shakti kendra pramukh' and 'panna pramukh'. A BJP insider said that call centre has been set up at assembly level and the first call was made to wake up polling agents and their reliever, 'shakti Kendra pramukh' and 'panna pramukh' from 4 a.m. in the morning and after 10.30 a.m. calls are made to voters with request to cast their votes.



"Since 10.30 a.m. till the end of voting in the evening, calls will be made to voters to motivate them to cast their vote. Panna pramukhs and shakti Kendra pramukhs are also asking people to come out and vote by reaching out voters personally," he said.



A party functionary claims that additional workers for last moment voter mobilization has been done at assembly level along with the existing system of panna pramukh.



In some assembly constituencies additional two workers have been deployed at each polling station to bring out voters to the polling booths.



Sources said that RSS volunteers are also helping in last moment voter mobilization so that people come out in large numbers and vote. "These additional workers are deployed to ensure maximum number of voters turnout. They are identifying those who still did not come out to cast their votes and approaching them with requests to come out to use their democratic right," a BJP leader said.



The party, however, claims that such exercise is not new for them and they had done it in the past also. "Our workers are reaching out to the voters so that they must come out but it is not new for the BJP. In past elections in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country we followed similar practice," a party insider said.



Polling is underway in 58 seats of western UP in 11 districts -- Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Shamli, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Agra in the first phase of seven phase polls.



