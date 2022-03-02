Last date of JNU's prestigious full time MBA course extended

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date for its prestigious full time MBA course to March 10. Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of management and entrepreneurship is offering this MBA program.



This two-year MBA program is highly popular among the students across the country. The last date was extended through a notification issued by JNU Vice Chancellor professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The JNU administration said that the school believes in a holistic approach, and students have engaged in learning activities beyond the classroom.



The alumni of the school are working with the premier organisations such as Amazon, NABARD, Axis corp, ITC Ltd, Induslnd Bank etc.



Another central university in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for the Distance Mode admission at the Centre for Distance and Online Education. CDOE, JMI is offering the admission for various postgraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs, and the online application form is available from March 2, 2022 onwards.



The last date for submitting the Online Application Form is March 25, 2022, while the last date for submitting the admission fee is April 10, 2022. The students have to get their documents verified between March 9, 2022 and April 8, 2022 to complete the admission process.



