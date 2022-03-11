Large Russian convoy near Kiev redeployed

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Satellite images taken by a US firm of a large Russian military convoy near Ukraine's capital Kiev show that it has been "largely dispersed and redeployed", BBC reported.



The convoy was last seen near Antonov Airport, north-west of Kiev, and its movement could signal a renewed push towards the city.



The firm that took the photos -- Maxar Technologies -- said parts of the convoy were in position in the surrounding towns.



Other parts are further north, with artillery now in firing positions, BBC reported.



The apparent redeployment came as Russian forces in Ukraine began attacking new targets in different parts of the country. An airfield and jet engine factory were targeted in Lutsk, in the north-west.



Explosions also hit airfields at Ivano-Frankivsk in the south-west, according to Russian defence officials. In Dnipro, a major stronghold in central eastern Ukraine, one person was reported dead in air strikes.



"Ukrainian big cities are again subjected to devastating blows," said Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhaylo Podolyak.



He added that the shelling in Lutsk has shut down two central heating compounds. "Russia's destructive war against civilians and major cities continues," he said.



Russian state media reported that the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha has been captured by Russian-backed separatist forces.



There is no independent confirmation of the capture of the city, which is a northern gateway to the besieged port city of Mariupol.



