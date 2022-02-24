'Langur' gets a grand funeral in UP district

Aurraiya (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 (IANS) A 'langur' who died after coming in contact with a live electric wire, was given a grand funeral in the Phaphund area in Aurraiya district.



The locals arranged a funeral procession with a band in attendance and performed its last rites as per Hindu traditions.



They chanted hymns and walked behind the cart in which the 'langur' was being carried to the outskirts of the town for its last rites.



Earlier, the locals gave bath to the dead body of the 'langur ' that was wrapped with saffron colour shroud and a flower garland was placed around it as per Hindu rituals.



After this, the funeral procession was taken out in a cart and all over the route people showered flower petals amid mournful tunes played by the band members. The monkey was later buried as per the rituals.



A simian's death is considered inauspicious in the rural interiors of Uttar Pradesh since a monkey is believed to be a symbol of Lord Hanuman.



--IANS

amita/dpb

