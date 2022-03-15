Land registries executed between 2010-16 to be probed: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that the data of land registries executed between 2010 and 2016 would be investigated to check violation.



The Chief Minister, during the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, was replying to a 'Calling Attention Motion' regarding irregularities in the registries.



He said that whenever any case of corruption has come up to light, the government itself has taken cognizance and further action has been taken on it.



"Also, the government itself took cognizance and got the records of tehsils checked," Khattar asserted.



The Chief Minister said that violations of 7-A in land registries in 140 tehsils and sub-tehsils would be investigated and the entire process would be taken forward at a fast pace.



Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in this entire process. If required, the records up to year 2004 will also be investigated, he added.



Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition never shared any authenticated information.



"It is we who have tightened the noose around those involved in corruption. The Opposition can only point fingers and works to mislead the people by talking beyond the facts," Khattar said.



He said on June 13, 2020, some complaints of irregularities in the registry were received from Gurugram and the Financial Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner were asked on August 13, 2020, to take cognizance and share the complete data of the violation of 7-A norms in their respective tehsils with the government.



"As a result, the data of about 60,000 registries has come to the notice of the government."



The Chief Minister further said that earlier the work of registry was done manually, but the government introduced an online system in September 2020. "New registries were not done across the state for one-and-a-half months to make all the systems run smoothly."



He said that given the "irregularities" in the registry, the government noticed that only two kanals that is 1,000 sqm is used for illegal colonies. The words agriculture land and vacant land used under the rule were misused to get the registries done.



"To keep a check on this, we decided that the limit of two kanals should be one acre," added Khattar.



--IANS

vg/shs







