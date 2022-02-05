Lalu's son Tej Pratap now launches rice business

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) After incense sticks business, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav jumped into the rice business on Saturday.



Tej Pratap Yadav launched a Basmati Rice product called LR (Largest Reach) in Patna on Saturday. He has smartly named the product after his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi. Though, he said that the actual meaning of LR is the largest reach.



"The youth of Bihar will get jobs and at the same time we will also provide a good rate to the farmers," Tej Pratap claimed.



"We all know that unemployment is at the highest level in Bihar. A large number of youths are migrating from the state. On the other hand, farmers of the state also have huge issues of fertilizers, seeds, and are facing flood like situation every year. You have seen how the Narendra Modi government forced the farmers of the country to go on agitation for 14 months and over 700 of them sacrificed their lives," Tej Pratap said.



"Our initiative is to address the issues of unemployed youths and farmers. Any youth comes to us for a job, we would provide the same according to our capacity. We have been looking to involve youths in the distribution of LR Basmati rice. It will provide jobs to them," he said.



During the launch of the product, Tej Pratap Yadav also called a leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and asked him to purchase the LR Basmati rice for former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. He also said that LR Basmati rice will be sent to "Chacha Ji" Nitish Kumar through Jitan Ram Manjhi.



Tej Pratap Yadav also said that he will send packets of rice to Mukesh Sahani, the president of VIP.



Tej Pratap lastr year launched LR Agarbatti and says he provides jobs to youths of Bihar.



