Lahore rickshaw union chief addresses protests from his Lexus!

By Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The President of Lahores rickshaw union would have made Marie Antoinette proud when he came to address his unions protest against rising fuel prices in a Lexus, Samaa TV reported.





The rickshaw drivers held a protest in Lahore and lamented the recent hike in the fuel prices saying that it had brought them on the brink of destitution.



The protesters said that the rickshaw drivers were ready for self-immolation as they can't meet their expenses.



Their leader, however, reached the protest in his fancy car. He was garlanded and showered with rose petals. Then, he stood on the side door, held a mic and raised slogans against inflation.



The protest might not make the government to budge but it created severe inconvenience for the citizens who were stuck in traffic for hours, the report said.



The price of per litre petrol was hiked by 12.03 PKR on Tuesday, after which it crossed 150 PKR mark for the first time in the history of Pakistan. The new price of petrol has been set at 159.86 PKR per litre.



The price of high-speed diesel has been hiked by 9.53 PKR to 154.15 PKR.



The price of kerosene oil went up by 10.08 PKR to 126.59 PKR and light diesel by 9.43 PKR to 123.97 PKR.



